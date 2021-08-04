Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,970 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

URBN opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,107. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

