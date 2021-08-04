Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 726,498 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Cannae by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 45.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 90.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cannae stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. Cannae’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

