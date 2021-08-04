Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $1.32 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after buying an additional 505,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $19,969,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

