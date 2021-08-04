Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $1.37 Million Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.55% of Great Ajax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJX opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Great Ajax Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $292.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

