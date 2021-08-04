Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,030 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 35.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

