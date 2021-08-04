Primas 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.56 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00359581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.