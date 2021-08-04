Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,224,550 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

