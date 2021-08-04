Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Gap Down to $30.28

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $28.81. Primoris Services shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 7,233 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after buying an additional 889,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 364,285 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Primoris Services by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 261,747 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 161,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 121,748 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
