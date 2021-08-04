Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Gap Down to $30.28

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $28.81. Primoris Services shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 7,233 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after buying an additional 889,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 364,285 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Primoris Services by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 261,747 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 161,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 121,748 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.