Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.13. 500,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 916% from the average session volume of 49,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.92.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.