Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 9,641 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies comprises 2.0% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Albertsons Companies worth $45,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

ACI stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,114. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.03. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

