Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,634 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $26,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.80. 183,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,083. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

