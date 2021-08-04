Private Management Group Inc. Buys 186,693 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,693 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Discovery worth $24,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 24.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 346.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 300,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

