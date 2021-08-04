Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up approximately 1.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of AutoNation worth $35,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after buying an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,092 shares of company stock worth $30,085,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.