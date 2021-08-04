Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group makes up 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Penske Automotive Group worth $38,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $15,589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $10,081,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.19. 5,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,043. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

