Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,430 shares during the period. WideOpenWest comprises 2.1% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 2.62% of WideOpenWest worth $47,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at about $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after buying an additional 1,330,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 109,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 5,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,277. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

