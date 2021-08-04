Private Management Group Inc. Has $26.22 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $42,884,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Comcast by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 401,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,098,570. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.