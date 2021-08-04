Private Management Group Inc. Has $30.78 Million Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,058 shares during the period. United Natural Foods accounts for 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.48% of United Natural Foods worth $30,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 99,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,614,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.24. 7,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,319. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

