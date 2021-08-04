Private Management Group Inc. Has $31.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,968 shares during the quarter. The Kroger makes up 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Kroger worth $31,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $226,065,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.32.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 170,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,425. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

