Private Management Group Inc. Has $35.76 Million Stock Position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,554 shares during the quarter. Ardagh Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 7.82% of Ardagh Group worth $35,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:ARD traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. 2,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.18 million, a P/E ratio of -121.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.