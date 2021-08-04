Private Management Group Inc. Has $58.18 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 2.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $58,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,640,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,018 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,047. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

