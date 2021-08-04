Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 50,018 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.70. The company had a trading volume of 175,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.