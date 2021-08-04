Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $30,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 52,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $87.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

