Private Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,026,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,912,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

DBRG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 30,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

