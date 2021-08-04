Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 14,102 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of The Andersons worth $28,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after purchasing an additional 234,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Andersons by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Andersons by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of The Andersons stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. 4,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,659. The company has a market capitalization of $904.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.