Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 45,717 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies comprises 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Bausch Health Companies worth $32,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

NYSE:BHC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 310,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

