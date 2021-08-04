Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.27% of VSE worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSEC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 94.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. 61 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,292. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.12 million, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.05.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

VSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

