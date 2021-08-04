Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,045 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 689,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,642,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

