Private Management Group Inc. Sells 207,763 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,763 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Equity Commonwealth worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 41,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.07. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

