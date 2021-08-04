Private Management Group Inc. Sells 345,855 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345,855 shares during the period. Consolidated Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 4.84% of Consolidated Communications worth $34,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 7,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $657.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

