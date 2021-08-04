Private Management Group Inc. Sells 3,575 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of South State worth $24,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of South State by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in South State by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

SSB traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.14. 5,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

