Private Management Group Inc. Sells 367 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,262 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 19.1% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in FedEx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in FedEx by 56.1% in the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 22,215 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,325,618 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.14. The stock had a trading volume of 66,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,337. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $169.20 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

