Private Management Group Inc. Sells 4,596 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 5.53% of Park-Ohio worth $22,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.39 million, a P/E ratio of -982.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.98. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

