Private Management Group Inc. Trims Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,053 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Loews worth $25,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,328 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:L traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. 22,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,786. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

