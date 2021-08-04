ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.12. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,589,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProAssurance by 1,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 609,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 536,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 360,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

