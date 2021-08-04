Project Inverse 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.87 Million (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $596,788.33 and approximately $1.87 million worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00144416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,395.92 or 0.99992436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.83 or 0.00844760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

