Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after buying an additional 391,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,605,000 after acquiring an additional 406,922 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $129.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $129.68.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

