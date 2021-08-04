ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.29. ProPetro shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 4,696 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 97,296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ProPetro by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $706.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

