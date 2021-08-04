ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.29. ProPetro shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 4,696 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%.
In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $706.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47.
ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.
Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.