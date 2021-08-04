Props Token (PROPS) 1-Day Volume Tops $425,332.00

Props Token (CURRENCY:PROPS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Props Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Props Token has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Props Token has a total market cap of $13.75 million and $425,332.00 worth of Props Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Props Token Coin Profile

Props Token is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. Props Token’s total supply is 693,774,023 coins and its circulating supply is 362,848,287 coins. Props Token’s official website is www.propsproject.com . The Reddit community for Props Token is https://reddit.com/r/PROPSProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Props Token’s official Twitter account is @PROPSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PROPS is a decentralized digital media network that rewards its users, content creators and developers, based on their contribution to the growth of the network. The PROPS token is a ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain and is to be used in their platform as a payment method. “

Props Token Coin Trading

