ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000.

EFAD opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

