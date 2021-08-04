Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.87

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 1382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.