Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 297.20 ($3.88). 533,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.92. The company has a market capitalization of £753.75 million and a PE ratio of -9.03. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 168.47 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a current ratio of 35.64 and a quick ratio of 35.38.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.