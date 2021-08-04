Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of PFS opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $674,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 243,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

