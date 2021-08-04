Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,677.44 ($21.92).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,402.50 ($18.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £36.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

In related news, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Insiders acquired a total of 7,038 shares of company stock worth $10,023,968 over the last 90 days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

