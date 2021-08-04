PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

NYSE PSB traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.96. The company had a trading volume of 58,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,442. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.95.

In related news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $390,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

