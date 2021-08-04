Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.31. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 17,647 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.14.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMD. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Psychemedics by 74.6% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Psychemedics by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

