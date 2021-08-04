PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Trading Up 3.3%

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

PTNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTNDY)

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

