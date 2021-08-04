PTON (PTON) Price Up 16.2% This Week

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One PTON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PTON has a total market capitalization of $405,560.95 and $172.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00837509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00094928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043228 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.