Public Mint 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.38 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Public Mint alerts:

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

