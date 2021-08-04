Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells $307,336.50 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,532. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

