Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,190 shares of company stock worth $2,172,830. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

